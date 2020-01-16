Moms

Eva Mendes Says There Are Acting Roles She ‘Won’t Do’ as a Mother: ‘I Have to Set an Example’

By

Setting the record straight! Eva Mendes explained why she has limited options as an actress.

The Once Upon a Time in Mexico star, 45, opened up about the future of her career on Wednesday, January 15, when an Instagram user commented on her post: “When [are] we the fans going to see you in some new movies?”

The fashion designer, who last appeared on the big screen in 2014’s Lost River, replied, “As a mother now, there are many roles I won’t do. There are many subject matters that I don’t want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I’m fine with that. I have to set an example for my girls now. But no worry, I got some side hustles. Ha! Thanks for asking. All the best for 2020.”

Eva-Mendes-Says-There-Are-Roles-She-‘Won’t-Do’-as-a-Mother
Eva Mendes Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Mendes and Ryan Gosling welcomed their daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

The Florida native is “looking to get back out there” after taking a hiatus, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in August. “She’s auditioning again.”

The news came nearly a year after the Hitch star said she had mixed feelings about returning to the entertainment business. “I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them,” Mendes explained to E! News in September 2018.

The CIRCA Beauty creative director wasn’t actually interested in starting a family before meeting Gosling, 39, on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012. “[Kids were] the furthest thing from my mind,” she told Women’s Health in May. Then, “Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

She went on to gush about her girls, saying, “Every day is such a learning experience — they challenge you in so many ways. Like, I’m their mom. I have to rise up, and hopefully, most of the time I do, but sometimes it’s definitely maddening.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!