Setting the record straight! Eva Mendes explained why she has limited options as an actress.

The Once Upon a Time in Mexico star, 45, opened up about the future of her career on Wednesday, January 15, when an Instagram user commented on her post: “When [are] we the fans going to see you in some new movies?”

The fashion designer, who last appeared on the big screen in 2014’s Lost River, replied, “As a mother now, there are many roles I won’t do. There are many subject matters that I don’t want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I’m fine with that. I have to set an example for my girls now. But no worry, I got some side hustles. Ha! Thanks for asking. All the best for 2020.”

Mendes and Ryan Gosling welcomed their daughters Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3, in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

The Florida native is “looking to get back out there” after taking a hiatus, a source told Us Weekly exclusively in August. “She’s auditioning again.”

The news came nearly a year after the Hitch star said she had mixed feelings about returning to the entertainment business. “I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them,” Mendes explained to E! News in September 2018.

The CIRCA Beauty creative director wasn’t actually interested in starting a family before meeting Gosling, 39, on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012. “[Kids were] the furthest thing from my mind,” she told Women’s Health in May. Then, “Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

She went on to gush about her girls, saying, “Every day is such a learning experience — they challenge you in so many ways. Like, I’m their mom. I have to rise up, and hopefully, most of the time I do, but sometimes it’s definitely maddening.”