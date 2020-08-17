It’s her party, she can do what she wants to! Madonna got into the groove of things while celebrating her 62nd birthday in Jamaica.

The “Material Girl” singer jetted off to the Caribbean country to ring in her special day with loved ones, including boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. She took to Instagram on Sunday, August 16, to share several photos and videos taken during the lavish gathering.

“Resting Birthday Bitch Face…………………. 🔥🔥🔥 #happybirthday #leo #fire,” the Grammy winner captioned several snaps of herself chicly posing, before sharing a video clip of partygoers dancing together thereafter, writing, “Birthday Fun in Jamaica 🇯🇲 🇯🇲 🇯🇲 Thank you for being so welcoming!!”

In another Instagram post, Madonna had multiple pics of her cozying up to her 26-year-old dancer beau. The “4 Minutes” artist also shared pics of her posing with other loved ones, including a group shot that was taken while aboard a private tour bus. She even posted a pic of herself holding up a tray of marijuana and posing with a joint hanging out of her mouth.

“Welcome to Jamaica……….🇯🇲 🇯🇲 🇯🇲 💛 ,” the “Hung Up” singer captioned the third social media upload. Madonna additionally posted shots from the weekend-long affair to her Instagram Stories, where the bunch can be seen enjoying a beach day.

Madonna’s extravagant 62nd birthday bash comes four months after she claimed to have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. She first revealed the health update via Instagram in April, where she shared a video titled “Quarantine Diaries No. 14.”

“I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” she explained at the time. “So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”

The Queen of Pop confessed that she has “not been wanting to write lately, but it does not mean that I am not thinking.” In closing, she added that “tomorrow’s another day, and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently.”

Madonna has been linked to Williams since late 2019. She is also the mother of 6 children: Lourdes, 23, Rocco, 20, Mercy, 14, David, 14, and 7-year-old twins Stelle and Estere.

Scroll down to see photos of Madonna celebrating her 62nd year.