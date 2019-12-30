



Her Madgesty is off the market! Madonna is apparently dating her backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, who is 36 years her junior.

The 25-year-old’s father, Drue Williams, claimed to TMZ on Monday, December 30, that the couple have been together for more than a year. Drue also said that the Queen of Pop, 61, has dropped the L word.

“Love has no age,” he told the website. “My son is livin’ la vida loca, and I’m just happy for him.”

Madonna and Ahlamalik met in 2015 when he auditioned for her Rebel Heart tour. He has been one of her backup dancers ever since, and they are currently in the midst of her Madame X tour.

TMZ reported that the “Like a Virgin” singer met Ahlamalik’s parents in New York City in September after one of her concerts at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. Two months later, she extended an invitation to a show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas — and then reportedly invited Ahlamalik and his parents to her hotel suite for a dinner cooked by her personal chef.

Drue told the site that Madonna also invited him and his wife to her 2020 concerts in London and Paris.

The seven-time Grammy winner and Ahlamalik fueled romance rumors earlier this month after they got cozy in Miami. They were spotted getting off a private jet together before heading to a nearby hotel, where he wrapped his arm around her waist.

Ahlamalik has also been a fixture on Madonna’s Instagram page. In June, she uploaded a video of them dancing all over each other and drinking champagne while celebrating her album Madame X going No. 1.

The hitmaker was previously married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. She shares daughter Lourdes, 23, with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon and is the adoptive mother of Rocco, 19, David, 14, Mercy, 13, and twins Estere and Stelle, 7.