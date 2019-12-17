



Beautiful stranger. Madonna sparked dating rumors when she was seen getting cozy with backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams in Miami on Saturday, December 14.

The pop music icon, 61, and the 25-year-old dancer were spotted hopping off their private jet together as they arrived in Florida on Friday, December 13. The next day, the two were seen hanging out on the balcony of her Florida hotel. One photo showed Williams standing behind the “Justify My Love” singer with his arm around her waist and his hand pressed lightly against her stomach. They were both dressed casually, wearing black tees and black pants.

The “Like a Virgin” singer was in the middle of a week-long residency at the Fillmore in Miami in support of her Madame X tour. After having to cancel several dates of the tour earlier this fall due to “overwhelming” pain and other unexpected injuries, Madonna’s U.S. performance schedule is back on track before she heads to Europe to perform throughout 2020.

Two weeks before raising eyebrows with the series of balcony photos, Madonna shared a video of herself and Williams boarding a helicopter on their way to perform in Philadelphia. The Grammy winner walked alongside the young dancer in the post, holding on tightly to her hat as the helicopter blades spun above them. “Pullin Up on Philly in My Choppa……………🚁 #stronger #madamextheatre #themet,” Madonna captioned the post.

This wasn’t the first time Williams had starred in one of the “Vogue” songstress’ social media posts. In June, Madonna celebrated her latest album’s rise to No. 1 on the charts while “breaking records and glasses” in a playful dance-off with her rumored new man. Williams held a glass of champagne and swayed behind the English Roses author as she backed up her hips against his.

Madonna was previously married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and director Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. Ritchie, 51, and Madonna share 19-year-old son Rocco.

The music legend also shares daughter Lourdes, 21, with ex Carlos Leon, and is the adoptive mother of four children: David, 13, Mercy, 13, and twins Estere and Stelle, 6.