



In arguably the most epic clip we’ve seen all week, Kim Kardashian and Madonna had a quick conversation about beauty mid-concert.

Kim Kardashian’s Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Shares His Most Practical Beauty Tips for the Holidays

Kim and her sister Kourtney attended the performer’s Madame X Tour at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 20. In a video the “Like a Virgin” singer shared on her Instagram Story Thursday night, she’s seen going to sit next to the the Skims founder front row to chat. As she takes a sip of her beer, the 61-year-old asks if the reality star was having a good time.

“It’s so surreal,” Kim replied. “I’m with my sister, Kourtney, and she used to play your records all the time when we were young.”

Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton Says He ‘Keeps Trying to Convince Kim to Go Back to Blonde’

Then, the two icons started talking about motherhood at which point the KKW Beauty founder revealed that her kids go to bed early. “I don’t know how you wake up early and look so beautiful,” Madonna said. “I look like s–t in the morning. You must be drinking the right juice.”

But it’s not about what she drinks. The reality star revealed her little skincare secret to looking awake: “It’s eye masks.”

Then the two continued to banter with one another, Madonna offered Kim a sip of her beer, to which she responded that she’s “not a big drinker.”

“Neither am I,” replied Madonna. “But I’m so dehydrated. I’ll drink anything. Well, I hope you’re having a great time. And if your sister misbehaves, I’m bringing her onstage with me.”

Kim isn’t the only one who loves a good eye mask. When her sister Kourtney launched her lifestyle site, Poosh, one of the first stories she shared was how she preps for a night out. One of her key tips was putting on an eye mask five minutes before she does her makeup. She said it helps to tone and de-puff the under-eye area. For a cooling boost she pops them in the fridge.