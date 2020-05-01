An update from Madge. Madonna revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

“I took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” the Queen of Pop, 61, said via Instagram on Thursday, April 30, in the latest installment of her “Quarantine Diaries” video series. “So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”

While sitting behind a typewriter, Madonna told her 15 million Instagram followers that she has “not been wanting to write lately, but it does not mean that I am not thinking.” She added, “Tomorrow’s another day, and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently.”

She included the hashtags “#staysafe” and “#staysane” in the caption of the post.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, they were likely exposed to the virus. However, the Centers for Disease Control states on its website that “it’s unclear if those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again.” The CDC also notes that it is possible to test positive for antibodies without ever having COVID-19 symptoms.

Madonna has been quarantined with her boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, amid the pandemic. They celebrated the backup dancer’s 26th birthday on April 24, when the “Material Girl” singer wrote via Instagram, “I Could not think of a better person to be in Quarantine with!”

Madonna — who was forced to cancel multiple dates of her Madame X tour due to the global crisis — came under fire in March after she called the novel coronavirus the “great equalizer” in a since-deleted Instagram video. “What’s terrible about it is what’s great about it,” she said at the time.

In April, however, fans applauded the seven-time Grammy winner for teaming up with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help find a drug to treat the virus.

“We need this to protect our health workers, the most vulnerable, and all of our friends and families,” Madonna said in a statement shared on her website at the time. “I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable.”

