Celebrating her man! Madonna shared a sweet tribute post for her backup dancer boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, on his 26th birthday.

The “Material Girl” singer, 61, took to Instagram on Friday, April 24, to unveil photos of the pair throughout their relationship. In the cute update, she included a shot of the pair posing for a selfie together while wearing protective face masks and another of the duo sharing a sweet kiss.

“Happy Birthday My Love ♥️,” the Grammy winner captioned the Instagram post. “I could not think of a better person to be in Quarantine with! ♉️ @ahla_malik.”

Madonna teased how she was helping her musician beau to celebrate his special day with her daughters’ assistance. In her Instagram Stories on Friday, she shared videos of her 7-year-old twin daughters Stelle and Estere making birthday cards for Williams.

Madonna and Williams first crossed paths in 2015 when he auditioned to be a backup dancer for her Rebel Heart tour, but romance rumors didn’t swirl between the pair until September 2019. At the time, the couple stepped out together after one of her Madame X Tour concerts in Brooklyn, New York, had concluded.

In December 2019, William’s father, Drue Williams, confirmed the romance to TMZ. He claimed that Madonna has been dating his son for more than a year, adding that the “4 Minutes” artist has even dropped the L-bomb.

“Love has no age,” Drue explained of the romance, which boasts a 35-year age gap. “My son is livin’ la vida loca, and I’m just happy for him.”

Before Madonna’s relationship with Ahlamalik flourished, she was married to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008 and Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989. She’s also been linked to Tupac Shakur and Warren Beatty, among other high-profile names.

The “Vogue” singer shares daughter Lourdes, 23, with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon and Rocco, 19, with Ritchie, 51. Meanwhile, in addition to her twins, she is the adoptive mother of David and Mercy, both 14.

Earlier this year, Madonna and Ahlamalik kicked off 2020 by vacationing with her six children in the Maldives. She documented the trip across her Instagram Stories at the time, sharing photos of the bunch bonding together.