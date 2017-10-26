Gabrielle Union Set to Star in ‘Bad Boys’ TV Spinoff: Details

It’s been a 14 years since we’ve seen anyone from Bad Boys, but it looks like the comeback is now. A TV spinoff series is in development, Deadline reports, centering around Special Agent Syd Burnett, portrayed by Gabrielle Union in the film.

The actress is set to reprise the role in the series. There’s no word yet if Will Smith or Martin Lawrence will return to reprise their respective roles of Mike and Marcus.

The pilot, written by The Blacklist scribes Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, is currently being pitched around to networks. The original film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, has also signed on.

Currently, Union stars on Being Mary Jane on BET, but that will come to an end in 2018 with a series finale movie. Union, 44, also has been promoting her new book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, a collection of funny as well as emotional, personal issues.

She has also become a loud voice speaking out against sexual assault — the actress revealed in her book that she was raped at gunpoint at 19, and following the #MeToo movement on Twitter, she vowed to keep the conversation going.

“For 20 years now, I’ve been trying to tell my story as honestly as possible and basically with the goal of never having to hear ‘me too’ ever again,” she said on Good Morning America on October 14. “And I talk about that in my book, so it was wild the other night to see #MeToo trending.”

“I will continue to keep talking about it. I will continue to keep educating,” she told host Robin Roberts. “You see so much now with victim-blaming and victim-shaming and really trying to put the onus on the victim and trying to say that there’s some right way to deal with trauma. I just have to keep speaking out to dispel as many misconceptions as possible about sexual violence.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!