Beyoncé ensured her fans got home from her Renaissance Tour stop in Washington, D.C., by paying $100,000 to keep the city’s Metro stations open late.

“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority wrote via its website on Sunday, August 6.

The statement continued: “The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses.”

Beyoncé’s Sunday show at D.C.’s FedEx Field was delayed because of bad weather, leaving fans to find shelter in the stadium’s indoor areas or wait out the weather elsewhere. Local news outlet WJLA reported that multiple people were treated for heat exhaustion during the delay.

“Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars,” read a social media update from the FedEx Field account on Sunday. “All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience.”

Nearly two hours later, the stadium’s account notified fans that the order had been lifted, writing, “We’re all clear. Fans may return to their seats.”

Though Beyoncé, 41, did not directly address her Metro donation, the singer shared several photos from the rainy show via Instagram on Monday, August 7. One shot featured her tour’s stage crew wiping off a platform before she performed.

Among many attendees at the Renaissance Tour’s two-night stay in the U.S. capital city were Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentlemen Douglas Emhoff. “To the one of one, the number one, the only one, @Beyonce, thank you for a fun date night,” Harris, 58, wrote via Instagram alongside a pic showing the couple’s concert outfits.

For the night out, Harris sported a shimmering gold button-up shirt and white pants, while Emhoff, 58, donned a classy black suit.

Since kicking off in May, Beyoncé’s tour has seen several celebrity guests, including Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Pharrell Williams, Megan Thee Stallion, Salma Hayek, Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and more.

In addition to stars in the crowd, Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 11, has made several onstage appearances dancing alongside her mother during the song “My Power.” (Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, also share twins Rumi and Sir, 6.)

Blue Ivy’s little sister, Rumi, supported her from the stands during the tour’s May 26 stop in Paris by holding up a homemade sign which read, “We Love You, Blue,” per social media footage.