Beyoncé fans can keep the memory of her Renaissance tour close to their hearts thanks to a new limited-edition Tiffany & Co. collection.



The 41-year-old singer joined forces with the luxury jewelry brand on a capsule that “reinterprets” Tiffany’s iconic “Return to Tiffany” motif with imagery of Beyoncé’s tour.



Shoppers can don a metallic silver pendant that features an outline of a horse — a nod to the Renaissance album cover — etched above the Tiffany & Co. logo. On the back, the pendant says, “Welcome to The Renaissance — Beyoncé,” engraved at the center. Fans can pair the piece with an array of different chains.

The line is set to drop on Saturday, July 29, coinciding with Beyoncé’s show in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The collection ranges in price from $275 to $700. All proceeds from the sale will go to the ABOUT LOVE scholarship program — an ongoing partnership with Tiffany & Co. and Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD as well as her husband Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation — that helps fund education for students in the arts at historically black colleges and universities.

Tiffany & Co. has served as the official jewelry for Beyoncé’s tour. Some of her statement pieces include dangling earrings, a collar necklace and a jewel-adorned mesh dress made custom by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany.



Beyoncé’s relationship with Tiffany extends beyond her string of shows, which kicked off in Stockholm in May. She made headlines in August 2021 when she channeled Audrey Hepburn in a Breakfast at Tiffany’s-inspired ad, which also featured her 53-year-old husband.



In the campaign, Beyoncé was frosted in diamonds, including the Tiffany Diamond, which weighs 128.54 carats and has 82 facets.



The piece, which was originally mined in 1877, has never been featured in an official campaign and has only been worn a grand total of three other times. The yellow stone was donned by Mary Whitehouse, the wife of an American diplomat, Lady Gaga, who rocked the piece at the 2019 Oscars, and, of course, Hepburn. Beyoncé was the first Black woman to wear the stone.



The gem was reset in 2012 with 100 more carats for its 175th anniversary. Beyoncé put her own spin on the look by wearing the piece backwards.

In addition to making history, the campaign marked Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s first modeling moment together.

The two tied the knot in April 2008 and share daughter Blue Ivy, 11, as well as 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.