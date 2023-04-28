Diamonds are a celeb’s best friend! The biggest names in Hollywood stepped out in style to celebrate the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store.

The iconic retailer unveiled a reimagined version of its beloved shop — The Landmark — on 5th Avenue in New York City on Thursday, April 27. The new chapter kicked off with an A-list red carpet that was graced by Blake Lively, Michael B. Jordan, Katy Perry, Florence Pugh and more.

Lively, 35 — who welcomed her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this year — was a vision in a brown leather dress by Brandon Maxwell. The sexy frock featured a belt at the waist and a high slit. The Gossip Girl alum teamed the design with coordinating sandal heels and wore her blonde tresses in springy curls.

Jordan, 36, for his part, looked as dapper as ever in a crisscross blazer and tailored trousers. The Black Panther actor finalized the look with a sparkly broach and glossy black dress shoes. Perry, 38, meanwhile, was a breathtaking sight in vintage Christian Dior. The ivory number was equipped with protruding ruffles and dainty sheer straps.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Pugh, 27, made quite the entrance with a major hair change. The Little Women star debuted blunt bangs accompanied by bouncy extensions. Pugh complemented the makeover with a whimsical Valentino gown that was made with a sweetheart neckline and a see-through silhouette.

The occasion marked the U.K. native’s first public appearance since being named the new ambassador of the Italian fashion house. “Truly an honor to continue creating art with my family at Valentino,” Pugh gushed about the gig via Instagram on Wednesday, April 26. “Working with talented people is one thing, but to work with talented people who are great friends that feed the soul … Thank you for letting me be me.”

The Thursday store opening also served as a date night for Hollywood’s hottest couples.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade looked fierce in coordinated black ensembles. The Bring It On actress, 50, opted for a lace dress by Elie Saab as the retired NBA star, 41, donned a shiny black jacket and straight-leg pants.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz also went the all-black route. The 24-year-old chef played it cool in a blazer over a white T-shirt as his actress wife, 28, looked timeless in a fitted top and a cutout skirt. She finalized her look with towering platform heels.

Keep scrolling to see the stars at the Tiffany & Co. flagship store reopening: