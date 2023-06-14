As happy as can be. Tom Holland gave a sweet update on his relationship with Zendaya while poking fun at his dating game skills.

“I’m locked up, so I’m happy and in love. So, I’ve got no need for rizz,” the Avengers: Endgame star, 27, said of his romance with the Euphoria actress, 26, in a Wednesday, June 14, video interview with Buzzfeed.

The couple first met while working on 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which starred Holland as the film’s titular superhero and Zendaya as Michelle Jones-Watson, a.k.a. MJ. Just as their characters began to fall in love onscreen, the pair caught feelings in real life and seemingly confirmed their romance in July 2021 after they were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles.

Holland went on to share that he needs his romantic partners “to fall in love with me, really, for it to work,” noting that the easiest way to do so is by “making a movie with each other,” just as he and the former Disney Channel star did. “It definitely helps when the characters you’re playing are falling in love with one another,” he explained. “You can sort of blur the lines a little bit.”

Outside of moviemaking, the Uncharted actor joked that he has “no rizz whatsoever,” referring to the slang term short for charisma.

The Captain America: Civil War star also revealed that Zendaya sends him memes “nonstop” via Instagram. “I can’t keep up because I delete my Instagram for days at a time,” Holland explained. “I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her. And I try and keep up, but it’s intense.”

Earlier this month, the Cherry actor praised his girlfriend for being patient with him while filming his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, as his character, Danny Sullivan, sports long, dark locks. “I had the bangs. Bless Zendaya, she had a lot to put up with, with me looking like that for 10 months, it was rough,” Holland told Radio Times.

On June 1, Zendaya celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday by posting pics of the Chaos Walking star via her Instagram Story. The couple also made a rare public appearance together at an April Usher concert in Las Vegas. “When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this,” she captioned an Instagram Story video at the time. “Childhood dreams come true, going to an @usher concert.”

That same month, the Impossible actor and Zendaya were both in attendance at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in India, though they walked the red carpet separately.

The duo’s low-key romance appears to be building into something serious, as a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 that they are “both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.”