Out on the town! Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a rare public date night at Usher‘s Las Vegas residency show on Thursday, April 27.

The Euphoria star, 26, shared an Instagram video of her singing along at Dolby Live with Holland, also 26, by her side. “When I tell you we barely had a voice by the end of this,” she captioned the social media clip. “Childhood dreams come true, going to an @usher concert.”

Fans at the event also uploaded footage of Holland and Zendaya sharing a hug during their outing. The actor donned a green hoodie for the concert while his girlfriend rocked a tan halter dress and oversized glasses.

The pair have remained tight-lipped about their relationship over the years. Holland and Zendaya initially sparked dating speculation after working together on 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. After several years of denying romance rumors, the costars were spotted packing on the PDA in Holland’s car in July 2021.

“Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the duo “challenge each other and balance each other out.”

According to the insider, the former Disney Channel star really helped “guide [Tom] through the world of celebrity,” while the U.K. native brought humor to their relationship.

Holland and the Shake It Up alum continued to gush over their close bond while filming two sequels in the Marvel superhero franchise. In February 2021, the Uncharted star opened up about the more “nerve-wracking” aspects of finding love in the spotlight.

“It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it’s not just happening between the two of you, it’s happening in front of the entire world,” he shared with British GQ. “And it can be very complicated. It’s one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career.”

The Emmy winner, for her part, later revealed what made her fall for her “charismatic” coworker, telling InStyle in October 2021, “[He] can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat — I sound so British.”

Since taking their romance public, the pair have felt “more strong and confident in their relationship,” a source told Us later that year. “They are still in the new love phase and want to spend every moment together, which works out great because they’ve been doing so much shooting, traveling and press together,” the insider added. “He adores her and she thinks he is so smart and funny.”

In June 2022, Zendaya penned a sweet tribute to celebrate her beau, writing via Instagram, “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3.”