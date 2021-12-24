A Marvel-ous romance! Zendaya and Tom Holland‘s relationship is stronger than ever, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Zendaya and Tom are in the best place they could be right now,” the insider says of the former Disney star, 25, and the Uncharted actor, also 25. “Going public with their relationship has made them even more strong and confident in their relationship.”

The couple confirmed their romance earlier this year when they were photographed kissing each other in July. “Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” a source told Us at the time. “They both challenge each other and balance each other out.”

The twosome have made several red carpet appearances together over the past few weeks as they promote their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the movie, Holland reprises his role as the titular superhero while Zendaya plays MJ.

“They are still in the new love phase and want to spend every moment together, which works out great because they’ve been doing so much shooting, traveling and press together,” the first insider adds. “He adores her and she thinks he is so smart and funny.”

The source notes that the couple’s friends are supportive of the relationship as well — and they have no doubt it will last. “They seem to be in it for the long haul together,” the insider says.

Earlier this month, executive producer Amy Pascal revealed that she previously warned the pair not to date each other before they filmed Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. (The duo also starred together in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.)

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” Pascal, 63, told The New York Times. “Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to.”

The producer said that she gave the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone when they starred in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel. The former couple, who started dating while filming the first movie, were together from 2011 to 2015.

“It can just complicate things, you know?” Pascal added. “And they all ignored me.”

Holland and Zendaya are still keeping their relationship relatively low-key in public, but they’ve still engaged in some light flirting during the No Way Home press tour. One of their sweetest moments came earlier in December when French outlet AlloCiné asked them to name each other’s best qualities.

“Yours is that you’re super pretty,” the U.K. native told his girlfriend. “Your kindness is your best quality. You’re a very kind person.”

The Dune actress, for her part, replied, “You’re always thinking about others. And you’re pretty too.”

For more on the Marvel stars’ romance, watch the video above and look for the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.