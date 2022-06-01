Zendaya shared a sweet photo of her and Tom Holland together in honor of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor’s birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” the 25-year-old Greatest Showman actress wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 1, alongside a romantic photo of the two smiling and cuddling.

Holland, 26, and Zendaya share only rare glimpses into their relationship on social media. In November 2021, the Marvel star couldn’t resist giving his girlfriend some love via Instagram after she was dubbed Fashion Icon at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

“Naaa stop it 😍. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this,” he captioned a photo of the Dune star in a red two-piece Vera Wang dress.

Zendaya has also supported her beau’s accomplishments via social media on several occasions. In December 2021, she posted a throwback photo of Holland in his Spiderman costume the day before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters. “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you,” she wrote in the caption. “Some things never change and good thing ♥️.”

The costars met in 2016 after they were both cast in the Spider-Man series. What started out as a friendship blossomed into more. The pair’s romance was confirmed when they were spotted kissing in a car in Los Angeles in July 2021. That September, Holland shared a picture of him and the Euphoria star via Instagram in honor of her 25th birthday.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx,” he wrote in the caption. “Calling now ♥️,” Zendaya later commented on the post.

Since going public with their romance, the two actors have continued to be relationship goals for their fans. In December 2021, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were “in the best place they could be right now.”

The insider added, “They are still in the new love phase and want to spend every moment together, which works out great because they’ve been doing so much shooting, traveling and press together. He adores her and she thinks he is so smart and funny. They seem to be in it for the long haul together, all their friends love them together.”

Never ones to take themselves too seriously, the couple have often joked publicly about their height difference. (Zendaya is about 5’10”, while Holland stands at around 5’8”.) In a December 2021 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Zendaya explained how the two-inch discrepancy affected a stunt they did for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“There’s a particular stunt where Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge and he places me there [before] we eventually jump off of, so he’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away,” the Disney Channel alum explained. “Because of our height difference, I would land before him [and] my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

Holland chimed in, “So Zendaya would land, and I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool. And I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me.”

Zendaya was previously romantically linked to her Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi after he was spotted kissing her on the forehead in New York City in February 2020. Holland was linked to family friend Olivia Bolton from 2019 to 2020.

