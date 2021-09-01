Honoring his girlfriend. Tom Holland shared a tribute to Zendaya on his love’s birthday, and he showed a new behind-the-scenes photo of the two.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays,” the Brit, 25, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 1. “Gimme a call when your [sic] up xxx.”

Five hours after Holland’s initial post, his girlfriend commented, “Calling now ♥️.”

The caption came alongside a new photo of Holland and Zendaya, also 25. The couple posed for a mirror selfie while on the set of a Spider-Man movie. The Peter Parker actor had his Spidey suit on with some makeup cuts and bruises on his exposed face. Meanwhile, the Greatest Showman star — who had a huge grin on her face — rested her chin on his shoulder and took a photo with a silver camera.

The pair met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Zendaya was introduced as MJ, Peter’s love interest. Their characters got together in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and they’ll appear as a couple in December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The birthday tribute was the first personal photo shared of the two stars since they made headlines after smooching in a car in July. The personal photo sent fans into a frenzy, with the snap racking up more than 2 million likes in under 30 minutes.

The Marvel stars are typically very private. They initially denied dating rumors in 2017, and an insider said they had no idea they were being photographed when they shared their July kiss.

“They’re both not one to make their relationship public,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”

The duo maintained a strong friendship before their relationship eventually turned into something deeper.

“Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” another source told Us in July.

The Emmy winner and the Avengers: Endgame actor “work really well together because he makes her laugh and she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity.”

The Disney Channel alum is also known for her work on HBO hit Euphoria, and she rang in her birthday during a night shoot. The leading lady, who plays Rue, posted a photo to her Instagram Story around midnight on her birthday.

“No place I’d rather spend my bday,” the California native captioned a photo of the trailers on set, tagging Euphoria. “20 more min.”

Holland was not on the west coast to celebrate his significant other’s birthday. He shared a video via social media a week prior from Heathrow Airport, revealing that he was taking a trip home to England.