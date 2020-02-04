Is Zendaya trying “Something New” with her Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi?

The Kissing Booth actor, 22, was spotted giving the Greatest Showman star, 23, a kiss on the head while out and about in New York City on Monday, February 3, in photos published by Just Jared. He wore a navy crewneck sweatshirt with matching pants, black sunglasses and a faded New York Yankees cap, while she rocked a tan peacoat over a dark blue top and striped slacks.

The rumored couple stayed close as they walked through the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan and picked up green drinks. They also stopped at Strand Book Store, where Elordi bought a few things.

The HBO stars sparked dating rumors in August 2019 after they were seen together on vacation in Athens, Greece. An eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time, “They looked like they were getting a little cozy. At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”

Two months later, Zendaya and Elordi enjoyed a low-key movie date at Sherman Oaks Galleria in Los Angeles. They also traveled to his native Australia to celebrate Thanksgiving together.

Euphoria cast member Will Peltz told Us exclusively in September 2019 that he thinks Zendaya and Elordi — who play Rue Bennett and Nate Jacobs, respectively, on the HBO drama — would “definitely be a cute couple.” However, the Unfriended star, 33, said he had “no idea” whether they were romantically involved.

The Spider-Man actress has not publicly addressed her relationship status, while the Mortuary Collection star has only played coy.

“She’s like my sister,” he told GQ Australia in December 2019. “Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show.”

Zendaya was previously linked to her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland, while Elordi dated his Kissing Booth costar Joey King.