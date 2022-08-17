Amy Schumer Clarifies She Wasn't Shading Tom Holland's Social Media Break

Setting the record straight. Amy Schumer addressed a video she made after her followers assumed she was mocking Tom Holland‘s views on social media breaks.

“Not shading Spider-Man. Making fun of myself. Of course social media is toxic!” the comedian, 41, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 16, alongside a spider emoji.

The Life and Beth star’s clarification comes several days after she poked fun at her excessive social media usage via an Instagram video captioned, “Important mental health announcement.” Schumer uploaded the clip the day after Holland’s serious message about taking a hiatus from the internet.

“I have decided, for my own mental health, to do more social media. I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me, and it’s helping this pimple patch and this breakout,” she joked in an Instagram video on Sunday, August 14. “And being in my 40s, it’s actually good for me to watch all of Love Island and all of The Bachelors, whether in Paradise or just normal mansions. So you’ll be seeing a lot more of me on social media, just for my physical and mental wellbeing.”

For his part, Holland, 26, shared a sincere video about why he chose to take a step back from social media for now.

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” the Marvel star said during an Instagram video on Saturday, August 13. “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Holland explained that he was hoping to “shine a light” on a mental health charity in the U.K. called Stem4. The organization, which the Cherry star currently sponsors, is focused on providing support to teens.

The Saturn Award winner continued: “There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done. So hopefully these apps can be your first steps towards being happier and healthier.”

Holland received support from many followers in response to his emotional post. Justin Bieber replied in the comments section, writing, “Love you man ❤️.”

