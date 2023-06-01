Nothing but love! Zendaya only had heart eyes for boyfriend Tom Holland while toasting to his 27th birthday.

The Shake It Up alum, 26, shared two photos of her partner via her Instagram Story on Thursday, June 1, including one of the British actor swimming in the ocean. Zendaya added a red heart emoji to the picture in between Holland’s hands which made a heart above his head.

The Emmy-winning actress — who was initially linked to the birthday boy in summer 2021 — gave fans another sneak peek at her man on vacation in honor of his special day.

In the snap, Holland stood on a rocky cliff with the sunsetting on the ocean behind him. Zendaya captioned the moment with a heart eyes emoji and tagged the England native.

The former Disney Channel star also decided to promote Holland’s latest project, The Crowded Room, via her Instagram Story on Thursday. She reshared the actor’s social media post about the Apple TV+ series, which also stars Amanda Seyfried, to her own account.

The Uncharted actor, for his part, gave fans a glimpse at his less-glamourous side after receiving an outpouring of love on his 27th trip around the sun.

“Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. A gift from me to you,” he joked via Instagram. “I thought I’d share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me! #sexyiestmanalive.”

Holland wore a helmet, sunglasses, blue trunks, a wetsuit top with a vest over it. He held onto water shoes and had a big belt with a bungee cord attached to it across his waist.

Although the Last Call star trolled himself in the beach snap, his girlfriend left a heart eyes emoji in the comments section in support of the goofy look.

The couple’s playful social media exchange came seven years after they first met in 2016 while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming. While romance rumors quickly followed, it wasn’t until July 2021 that the pair were spotted kissing.

“Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, revealing that the duo’s chemistry was “off the charts” while filming the Marvel movie.

As the twosome kept their relationship private, Holland confessed to Total Film in November 2021 that he felt “very happy and in love.”

The following year, Us confirmed that the Euphoria star and the Onward actor are still going strong. “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” the source explained in November 2022, adding that the duo seems “serious and permanent.”