Zendaya Rocks Gold Ring With Tom Holland’s Initials as She Gets a Manicure

All about her man! Zendaya’s latest fashion statement appears to be a sweet nod to her beau, Tom Holland.

The Euphoria actress, 26, rocked a gold ring adorned with the letters “T” and “H” as she got a dainty pink manicure. London-based manicurist Marina Dobic revealed Zendaya’s spring set via an Instagram video on Monday, March 20. In the clip, the nail tech is seen showing off the springy paint job, which featured a square shape.

When Dobic got to Zendaya’s index finger, she unintentionally zoomed-in on the metallic accessory, which was engraved with Holland’s initials in cursive. While Zendaya’s face isn’t visible in the video, Marina tagged the Dune actress in the caption. (The Malcolm & Marie star also spends a lot of time in Holland’s native England. She’s been photographed on numerous occasions out and about in the U.K.)

Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter pointed out that the ring seemingly belongs to Holland, 26, and Zendaya has been rocking it for months. “Zendaya wearing Tom’s ring is something so special to me actually,” one fan tweeted. A second gushed: “Why are they being so cute?!”

The actors met while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 — and while romance rumors quickly followed, their relationship wasn’t confirmed until they were seen packing on the PDA in July 2021. Since then, the couple has attempted to keep their love under wraps.

Holland opened up about their desire to keep things private, telling GQ in November 2021: “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world … We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

He continued: “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her,” he explained. “You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2022 that Zendaya and Holland are as strong as ever and seem “serious and permanent.” The insider added: “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.”

More recently, Holland commented several heart-eye emojis underneath photos Zendaya posted via Instagram from her appearance at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on February 25.