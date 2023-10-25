While Kylie Jenner isn’t ready to address her romance with Timothée Chalamet, she’s planting her flag about her fandom of some of his films.

Jenner, 26, revealed during a WSJ. Magazine profile, which was published on Wednesday, October 25, that she is a “huge fan” of the science fiction genre, including Game of Thrones, spinoff House of the Dragon and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune franchise.

“I do love that movie,” the Kardashians star quipped with a smile.

Dune, based on Frank Hebert’s dystopian novel of the same name, came out in October 2021 starring Chalamet, 27, alongside Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Jason Momoa. A sequel to Dune — costarring Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, too — is slated for release in March 2024.

Jenner and Chalamet have been linked since April, but they made their first public appearance together nearly five months later. The pair were spotted packing on the PDA at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles last month. Less than one week later, Jenner and the Little Women actor both attended Haider Ackermann’s intimate dinner during New York Fashion Week and the men’s single finals of the U.S. Open.

Despite stepping out in public, Jenner and Chalamet have yet to define their relationship.

“Although they’re not official yet, they have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

Per the insider, Jenner’s friends have seen a “whole other side of her” since she’s been hanging out with the actor. “They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her,” the source noted. “She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”

Chalamet has also remained mum about dating Jenner.

“Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life,” he told GQ in his cover story, which dropped earlier this month. “I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter because my intense fandom has led me to where I am.”

Jenner last dated Travis Scott on and off starting in 2017. Us broke the news in January that the twosome — who share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months — had called it quits for good.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the rapper, 32, have since prioritized coparenting their kids. “It’s going,” she told WSJ. “I think we’re doing the best job that we can do.”