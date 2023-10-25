Kylie Jenner is sharing a glimpse at her current dynamic with ex Travis Scott.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine published on Wednesday, October 25, Jenner, 25, was asked how coparenting with Scott, 32, is going.

“It’s going … I think we’re doing the best job that we can do,” said the beauty mogul.

Jenner and Scott — who split in January after dating on and off since 2017 — share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 20 months. Months after the duo called it quits, Scott showed that he still thinks highly of Jenner.

“A beauty,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper commented on several photos of Jenner uploaded by the @kyliecosmetics Instagram page in April.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Jenner thought the comment “was really sweet of Travis,” noting that the exes remained on good terms.

“Even though they’re not together, they have an amazing bond and are still best friends. They have an open line of communication and a remarkable coparenting relationship,” the insider shared at the time. “They’ve always made sure their kids know that they’re both there for them at all times and that will never change.”

Jenner opened up about some of the challenges she’s faced as a mom during her interview with WSJ, calling her decision to change her son’s name from Wolf Jacques to Aire “the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my life.” (Jenner filed to legally change her son’s name in June, over one year after his birth.)

“I’m still like, ‘Did I make the right decision?’’ she admitted. “The postpartum hit and the hormones and I couldn’t even make a decision or think straight. And it just destroyed me. I could not name him. And I was like, ‘I feel like a failure. I don’t have a name for my son.’ So, it took me a while. And then the longer I waited, the harder it was to name him.”

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur also spoke candidly about how her daughter Stormi has changed her perspective on beauty and self-love.

“My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty,” Jenner explained. “I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.”

Jenner counted getting breast augmentation surgery among her past mistakes. “I probably just should have waited until I maybe had kids or let my body just develop,” she said of her decision to undergo the procedure at age 19.

Jenner added that, for her, motherhood is about “teaching our kids to do better than us [and] be better versions of who we were.”