Kylie Jenner regrets getting a boob job.

Kylie, 25, made the confession during the Thursday, July 25, episode of The Kardashians while reflecting on altering her body at a young age. “I got my breasts done before Stormi — within six months of having Stormi — not thinking I would have a child when I was 20,” she said. Kylie then admitted she had “beautiful breasts” that were the “perfect size” and said she wishes that she “never got them done to begin with.”

As she reflected further, Kylie shared that she would be “heartbroken” if Stormi, 5, “wanted to get her body done at 19.” (Kylie shares Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott.) “I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could do it all differently because I wouldn’t touch anything.”

Kylie’s revelation comes after she and sister Khloé Kardashian discussed how comments made by family members about their looks affected their self esteem.

In episode 9, which aired on July 20, Kylie said the remarks “f—d her up.” “You guys always talked about my ears. I didn’t receive it [positively], she told sisters Khloé, 39, and Kourtney Kardashian. “I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears and calling me ‘doopy.’”

Kylie explained that she overcame her insecurities after becoming a mom and seeing her same features in Stormi. “It made me realize how much I loved [my ears]. I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever.”

Kylie also set the record straight on rumors she has had “so much surgery” on her face. “I have only gotten fillers. And I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story. I always want everyone to just love themselves.”

While she denies having major work done, Kylie has been candid about her lip fillers.

“I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done,” she told Hommegirls in August 2022. “I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

In a June 2021 reunion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie unveiled why she was insecure about her lips growing up. “I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that,” she told host Andy Cohen. Although she took the statement as a dig, the moment sparked her passion for cosmetics. “My love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips,” she said at the time.

She launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 with lip kits and has since expanded to eyeshadow pallets, brow pencils, blushes, mascaras and more.