Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing a ring on her left finger while holding hands with Timothée Chalamet during Paris Fashion Week.

Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, were photographed arriving at singer Rosalia’s birthday party at Folderol Wine Bar in the French capital on Monday, September 25, per images obtained by the Daily Mail.

The couple — who went public with their romance earlier this month when they were spotted making out at Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles — color-coordinated for the stylish event, with the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee both donning black fits. While Chalamet paired his black jacket with light-wash jeans, Jenner, for her part, accessorized her look with multiple silver rings — including one on that finger.

Despite the jewelry, it doesn’t seem like Jenner and Chalamet are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

On Wednesday, September 20, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the two were “not official yet” after being linked since April. Still, the insider added, “They have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible. Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

The pair have been putting their romance on display all month. One week after their PDA-filled night at Beyoncé’s show on September 4, Jenner and Chalamet cozied up together at the U.S. Open.

While the two are keeping things “casual” for now, Jenner wasted no time introducing the Wonka star to her famous family.

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” an insider exclusively told Us in June. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”

In fact, a separate source told Us earlier this month, that Kylie’s family has “never seen her so happy” and “love the qualities Timothée brings out in her.”

“She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships,” the insider added.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder — who recently revealed that her phone lock screen is a photo of her and Chalamet — split from longtime partner Travis Scott after the 2022 holidays. Prior to her romance with the 32-year-old rapper, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months, she dated Tyga from 2015 to 2017.

Chalamet, for his part, previously dated Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon and Lily-Rose Depp.