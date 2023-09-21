Kylie Jenner took her low-key romance with Timothée Chalamet to the next level.

Jenner, 26, was seen holding up her phone on Thursday, September 21, exposing her lock screen. In the zoomed in selfie — shared via Elle Mexico‘sInstagram — Jenner and Chalamet, 27, could be seen pressing their cheeks up against each other while he made a kissy face.

The photo went viral, as fans re-posted the photo and shared their excitement. “CUTIES,” one excitedly wrote. A second pointed out that their relationship must be getting “serious” while a third added the selfie is “big” news.

Yesterday, an insider told Us Weekly that the couple is “not official yet” but “they have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible.” The source noted, “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

Jenner’s friends and family have seen “a whole other side of her” since her relationship with Chalamet began. The insider told Us, “They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her.”

According to the source, Jenner “can totally be herself” with Chalamet and “she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”

The duo were first linked in April when news broke they were starting to spend time together. At the time, a source confirmed their budding romance to Us: “Although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry. She’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go.”

This month, the two were spotted in public for the first time while enjoying Beyoncé‘s birthday concert in Los Angeles. In a viral TikTok video captured by a fan, the couple could be seen chatting and laughing while leaning into each other. They also made out during the concert, danced together and wrapped their arms around each other.

Shortly after, they were seen at the Us Open final in New York City. For the outing, they again snuggled and kissed while watching Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in the tennis match.

Jenner previously dated Travis Scott on-again-off again from 2017 until their most recent split in January 2023. Together, they successfully coparent daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 19 months.

In June, a source told Us, “Even though Kylie and Travis have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, their friends feel like they’re finally done for good.”