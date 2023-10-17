Timothée Chalamet still wants to keep some things to himself amid his ongoing romance with Kylie Jenner.

“Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life,” Chalamet, 27, told GQ in his November 2023 cover story, published on Tuesday, October 17.

Chalamet didn’t go into specifics about his relationship status, but he joked that the public conversation reminded him of “that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour.” (In the episode, cartoons resembling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle demanded “privacy” in a parody of the couple’s royal exit.)

However, Chalamet is not naïve. He understands why his fans are so invested in his personal life.

“I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter,” he said. “Because my intense fandom has led me to where I am.”

Chalamet and Jenner, 26, first sparked romance rumors in April. They kept a low profile until attending Beyoncé’s Los Angeles concert in September, where they were photographed packing on some major PDA. Days later, the duo shared a kiss at the US Open after jetting to New York.

Chalamet played coy when confronted about the budding romance on September 19. He flashed a smile to TMZ cameras but didn’t divulge any details about his status with Jenner.

The duo aren’t “official” just yet, a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month.

“They have a really strong bond and spend as much time together as possible,” the insider added. “Things are going really good and friends think they make an adorable couple.”

The source went on to say that Jenner’s family has seen “a whole other side of her,” noting that she has an “ease about her” since she began spending time with Chalamet.

“They’ve never seen her so happy and they love the qualities Timothée brings out in her,” the insider continued. “She can totally be herself, and she’s much more laid back with him than she’s been in past relationships.”

Jenner was previously in an on-off romance with Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 20 months. Us broke the news of their split in January.

While exploring her connection with Chalamet, Jenner hinted that she wouldn’t be opposed to having more kids.

“I don’t have a number in my mind. Some women do but I don’t really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen,” she told HommeGirls magazine in April. “Like whatever happens happens? I think I’ve always felt that way. I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions.”