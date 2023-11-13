Kylie Jenner is taking a page from her sister Kim Kardashian’s book.

The 26-year-old reality star was photographed arriving at the Saturday Night Live afterparty on Saturday, November 11, wearing a sleek all-black outfit.

Jenner wore an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder black top and black leggings and black heeled sandals by The Row. She accessorized the look with a black mini Miu Miu purse, a pair of diamond stud earrings and a simple thin bracelet on her left wrist.

The pairing of Jenner’s leggings — which also covered her feet — and her black strappy heels reminded Us of 43-year-old Kardashian’s infamous pantaboots.

What are pantaboots, you ask?

The style is categorized by skintight pants that extend all the way down into a pair of pointed heeled boots. The pant-boot hybrid began trending in 2021 and is favored by celebrities including Julia Fox, Prianka Chopra, Rihanna and Dua Lipa.

The first time pantaboots hit the fashion scene was when Kardashian memorably wore a pair designed by Balenciaga to the 2021 Met Gala. The all-black red carpet look took the pantaboot trend to the extreme, as Kardashian was covered literally from head to toe in black fabric.

Another unforgettable moment when Kardashian sported the fashion phenomenon was when she hosted an episode of SNL in October 2021. On her way to the studios, Kardashian wore an all-black outfit consisting of the infamous pantaboots, long gloves and a long sleeve wrap top with a cinched in waist. During the show itself, she went all out in a pink velvet jumpsuit that extended into a pair of pointy heeled boots.

Despite being around for nearly three years, the trend isn’t showing any signs of dying down. In October, Rihanna was photographed wearing pantaboots not once but twice — first at ASAP Rocky’s 34th birthday party, and again to dinner in New York City.

While Jenner’s outfit on Saturday night didn’t technically incorporate pantaboots, her unique take on the well-established trend has certainly gotten our attention.