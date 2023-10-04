Rihanna and ASAP Rocky enjoyed a stylish parents night out for the rapper’s 35th birthday.

The couple looked as cool as ever after dining at Carbone in New York City on Tuesday, October 3. Rihanna, 35, channeled her inner ballerina — with an edge — in a tiny black tulle corset dress that featured a layered skirt. She teamed the frock with a sleek bomber jacket by Cecile Bahnsen. She paired the pieces with glossy black pantaboots that were finalized with a pointed-toe heel.

Rihanna accessorized her look with squared sunglasses, hoop earrings and a diamond necklace. The hitmaker wore her hair — which appeared to be a new honey hue — in a chic updo with a side part.

Rocky, for his part, rocked a plaid blazer atop a gray sweater and a white button-up shirt. He teamed the outerwear with light wash jeans and glossy black dress shoes. He added a pop of color with a pink woven tote bag, and the accessorizing didn’t stop there. He finalized his getup by covering his braids in textured hair clips and donned massive diamond studs.

Rihanna and Rocky’s night on the town comes after the lovebirds welcomed their second child — a baby boy named Riot Rose in August. The couple also share 16-month-old son RZA.

A source exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how the artists are navigating life as a family of four.

“Rihanna loves children and having a girl would be amazing, but it’s too early to tell if they want more kids,” the insider shared. “But Rihanna has always wanted a big family so that’s something that’s definitely still on the table. For now, they’re still adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it.”

The source continued, “Rihanna has taken to motherhood like a total natural and Rocky is the most amazing father she could have hoped for,” the insider explained. “He rarely leaves her side and loves spending time with his family.”

The couple’s families have also been a huge help with their two little ones.

“Rihanna and Rocky’s families are also very close and provide a huge support system for them and the babies so it really is a team effort,” the source shared, adding that Rihanna is “super protective of her sons.”

Rocky recently revealed how he’s balancing his career and family life while chatting with Vogue in September. “I will encourage [my kids] to be whoever they are, whatever that may be,” he said.

He added, “There’s not enough hours on the clock now that I’m a dad. I don’t have all day to create, but it’s all in the pursuit of happiness.”