ASAP Rocky is making it clear that he will be there for his and Rihanna’s children no matter what.

“I will encourage [my kids] to be whoever they are, whatever that may be,” the rapper, 34, told Vogue in an interview published on Monday, September 18.

Rocky has been slowly adjusting to becoming a father of two after he and Rihanna, 35, welcomed their second son, Riot Rose, in August. a (The couple also share 16-month-old son RZA.)

“There’s not enough hours on the clock now that I’m a dad,” he told the outlet. “I don’t have all day to create, but it’s all in the pursuit of happiness.”

Last week, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Rihanna and Rocky aren’t in a rush to have more children.

“Rihanna loves children and having a girl would be amazing, but it’s too early to tell if they want more kids,” the insider explained on Thursday, September 14. “But Rihanna has always wanted a big family so that’s something that’s definitely still on the table. For now, they’re still adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it.”

Even though it’s been a struggle, the couple — who began dating in November 2020 — have become “really skilled” at taking care of their kids together.

“Rihanna has taken to motherhood like a total natural and Rocky is the most amazing father she could have hoped for,” the source shared with Us, adding that the duo’s families have also been a huge help. “Rihanna and Rocky’s families are also very close and provide a huge support system for them and the babies so it really is a team effort.”

Rocky previously spoke out on how fatherhood has changed him after welcoming son RZA in May 2022.

“It’s so unexplainable. It’s just one of those things. I’m a member of our club now, like the dad club. You see a dad, you see me. I’m playing on, I’m a full dad now,” he explained to Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio in January. “Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to obviously think and soak things up like a sponge now that I’m a dad, because I have a whole other perspective.”

He continued: “But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby. And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”