Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Are Still Adjusting to Having 2 Kids

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are still getting used to life as parents with two kids under two — and aren’t in any rush to expand their family.

“Rihanna loves children and having a girl would be amazing, but it’s too early to tell if they want more kids,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 14. “But Rihanna has always wanted a big family so that’s something that’s definitely still on the table. For now, they’re still adjusting as parents of two and loving every minute of it.”

Rihanna, 35, and ASAP Rocky, 34, welcomed a baby boy named Riot Rose in August. The couple also share 16-month-old son RZA.

Although it’s been an adjustment, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have become “really skilled” at working together to take care of their kids.

“Rihanna has taken to motherhood like a total natural and Rocky is the most amazing father she could have hoped for,” the insider explained. “He rarely leaves her side and loves spending time with his family.”

The couple’s families have also been a huge help with their two little ones.

“Rihanna and Rocky’s families are also very close and provide a huge support system for them and the babies so it really is a team effort,” the source shared, adding that Rihanna is “super protective of her sons.”

In February, Rihanna revealed during her performance at Super Bowl LVII that she and the rapper were expecting her second child. Following the news, a source shared with Us that welcoming back-to-back children wasn’t their original plan.

“They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected,” the source, clarifying that the duo were “so thrilled to be parents again.”

In May, Rihanna opened up about how her second pregnancy was so “different” from her first.

“No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I feel good. I feel energetic.”

The singer also gushed about how “in love” she is with RZA, saying, “I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.”

ASAP Rocky, for his part, shared an update on their first-born. “[He’s] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby,” he explained.

Nearly a month later, a source revealed to Us that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky — who began dating in February 2020 — were thinking about their next steps as a couple.

“They’ve talked about getting married down the line,” the insider told Us. “[They] both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.”