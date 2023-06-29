Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are already thinking about their next steps as a couple as they prepare to welcome their second baby.

“They’ve talked about getting married down the line,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “[They] both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.”

The pregnant Fenty Beauty founder, 35, and the “Fashion Killa” rapper, 34, sparked marriage speculation earlier this month when Rocky called Rihanna his “wife” during a live performance.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf—king building!” Rocky exclaimed during his set at Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions on June 21, pointing to Rihanna in the crowd.

Despite the New York native’s tribute, the insider tells Us that friends do not think the musicians are “legally married” yet. However, their inner circle wouldn’t be surprised if Rihanna and Rocky snuck away for a private ceremony.

“[They] are actually enjoying this guessing game that’s going on amongst fans and even their close friends,” a second source adds.

Us broke the news in February 2020 that the “Diamonds” songstress and Rocky were dating following her split from Hassan Jameel. Nearly two years later, Rihanna announced she was pregnant with baby No. 1 with an elaborate maternity photo shoot. Son RZA — named after the Wu-Tang Clan frontman — arrived in May 2022.

Rihanna gushed over being a first-time parent during an interview with British Vogue earlier this year. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” she said in her February 2023 cover story. “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … it doesn’t matter.”

She continued at the time: “Essentially, from one person, I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby.”

Weeks later, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her halftime performance at Super Bowl LVII. She later confessed that the experience has been “so different” this time around.

“No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the Met Gala last month. “I feel good. I feel energetic.”

While raising RZA, 13 months, and getting ready for baby No. 2, Rihanna has “fallen even more in love” with Rocky, a third source tells Us. “She can’t wait to continue expanding their family,” the insider adds.

