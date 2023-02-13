Fashion Killas! See Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s Swaggy Couple Style: Photos

Name a better duo! Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are forces in fashion by themselves — but together they are a style movement.

The lovebirds, who began dating in 2020, have proven that the world is their runway as they’ve made major fashion statements on and off the red carpet.

Their first memorable style moment came back in September 2013 — long before they were a couple — when Rihanna starred in Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” music video, wearing the iconic zebra gown by Tom Ford. In the visual, the pair were seen shopping as the New York native raps: “My bitch a fashion kill, she be busy popping tags/ She got a lotta Prada, that Dolce & Gabbana.”

Another pre-romance slay came in December 2019 when the then-friends attended the British Fashion Awards in London. That night, the “Umbrella” singer looked like Cinderella as she graced the red carpet in a mint green satin mini dress from her label, Fenty. She paired the frock with matching gloves, a sheer duster and coordinating pointed-toe-pumps. The “Purple Swag” crooner, for his part, played it cool in a black oversized blazer, loose-fitting pants and sneakers.

The duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in September 2021. (The soirée was pushed to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) For the occasion, Rihanna and Rocky twinned in cozy garbs. Rihanna stunned in a dramatic Balenciaga overcoat and Rocky turned heads in a quilted cape by Eli Russell Linnetz. Underneath, the “Goldie” crooner donned a dapper black suit.

Months later, Rocky and Rihanna shocked the world when the artists announced they were expecting their first child together. In February 2022, the “Rude Boy” singer showed off her growing baby bump at a Fenty Beauty event in Los Angeles with her beau by her side. She pushed maternity fashion boundaries in a custom ombré look from The Attico that featured sparkling strands of sequins that exposed her belly. Rocky matched her in a purple letterman jacket, ripped jeans and neon sneakers.

After Rihanna gave birth to their baby boy in May 2022, the couple kept a low profile but returned to the spotlight in October 2022 to attend the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Once again, the musicians complemented each other in sage-colored getups. Rihanna opted for a sparkly gown by Rick Owens that featured a protruding detail at the waist. She accessorized with ballroom gloves and pointed-toe sandal heels. Rocky sported an olive jacket and baggy pants.

The couple made headlines again in February 2023 following Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVII halftime performance when it was confirmed that the new parents were expecting baby number two.

The “Man Down” artist and “Electric Body” rapper were “surprised the second pregnancy happened so fast,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Rihanna unveiled her baby bump during her performance in a bustier and jumpsuit from Loewe, which she accessorized with a custom scarf and jacket by Alaïa. “They wanted another baby and were trying, but the pregnancy came sooner than expected!”

Keep scrolling to see Rihanna and Rocky’s best couple style moments: