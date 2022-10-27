Drumroll, please! Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and more dazzled at the red carpet premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After months of anticipation, Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 26, to celebrate the Marvel Studios film. The movie will officially be released on November 11.

For the big night, Rihanna, 34, blessed Us with a sparkly moment by Rick Owens. The Grammy winner posed alongside her rapper beau, 34, wearing a floor-length sage green gown by the fashion house. The strapless dress was covered in sequins and featured a protruding detail at the waist. Rihanna accessorized with ballroom gloves and pointed-toe sandal heels. Rocky matched her eye-catching look, sporting an olive-colored jacket and coordinating pants. The lovebirds, who welcomed their first child together — a baby boy — in May were seen holding hands and kissing on the red carpet.

The outing comes after Rihanna shocked the world by teasing her musical comeback. Earlier on Wednesday, the hitmaker previewed the release of “Lift Me Up” — a single that is set to appear on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The track marks Rihanna’s first single in years.

Jordan, who stars as Killmonger in the film, also slayed the red carpet. The actor, 35, looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow coat and coordinating trousers from Louis Vuitton. The California native paired the look with a white tank and platform shoes. He also accessorized with a chunky necklace and diamond earrings.

Nyong’o, 39, was a vision in white. The actress, who also stars in the film, opted for a skintight cutout dress by Balmain, which put her curves on display. Angela Bassett, who portrays Queen Ramonda, continued the vibrant theme in Moschino. The movie star, 64, wowed in a pleated magenta gown that featured a dramatic skirt.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever will explore the world of Wakanda where T’Challa was king. The protagonist was played by Chadwick Boseman, who died at age 43 in 2020 following a private battle with colon cancer.

“Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” Disney tweeted after the actor’s death.

