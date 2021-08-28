Paying tribute. On the first anniversary of Chadwick Boseman’s death, several of his celebrity friends and colleagues have shared heartfelt memories of the Black Panther star.

Lupita Nyong’o, who starred alongside the late Golden Globe winner in the MCU flick, posted a candid snap of the pair via Instagram on Friday, August 27.

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure,” Nyong’o, 38, captioned her post. “I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”

Several of the 12 Years a Slave actress’ famous followers chimed in with their support, including Viola Davis and Shahadi Wright Joseph, who both commented heart emojis on her touching tribute.

The Talk cohost Elaine Welteroth also replied to the Kenya native, writing, “Holding space for your heart today❤️❤️❤️.”

Additionally, Josh Gad reposted a tweet he shared a year ago of screenshots from his final text exchange with the 42 star.

“Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt,” the Frozen voice actor wrote via Twitter on Saturday, August 28. “But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever. #ChadwickBoseman.”

One week earlier, Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, performed a special tribute to her late spouse during the “Stand Up to Cancer” televised special on August 21.

Ledward, 30, sang an emotional rendition of “I’ll Be Seeing You” at the time. The telethon’s cohost, Anthony Anderson, introduced Boseman’s widow with a heartfelt tribute to the Marvel star.

“Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years,” the Black-ish star, 51, said during the broadcast. “The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me, a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who love them.”

He concluded his speech at the time, “Here to perform a song about living with the reality of loss and finding a way forward is Chadwick’s wife, Simone.”

The Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a battle with colon cancer, which he kept a secret as he continued to work as an actor. His publicist confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that Boseman had battled the disease for years before his death, as it progressed from stage III to stage IV.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm that passing of Chadwick Boseman,” a statement released via his Instagram. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Scroll below to see how the stars have remembered the Marshall actor since his death: