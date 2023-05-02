Something new. Rihanna opened up about how her experience has changed while expecting her second child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky.

“It’s so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it,” the singer, 35, who shares an 11-month-old son with Rocky, 34, told Entertainment Tonight at the Met Gala on Monday, May 1. “I feel good. I feel energetic.”

Rihanna also gushed about how “in love” she is with her first child, adding, “I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.”

The rapper, for his part, offered an update on their baby boy. “[He’s] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby,” he added while by his girlfriend’s side at fashion’s biggest night.

The couple walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to honor the late Karl Lagerfeld at the event. Rihanna showed off her baby bump in a rose-covered white Valentino gown with a silk cape that included a 16-foot train.

Rocky, meanwhile, kept it simple with a black suit jacket and kilt, which he wore over his jeans. The “Pesos” rapper paid homage to the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” by sporting a single black leather glove and matching sunglasses.

Rihanna and Rocky’s night out comes after they revealed that they are expanding their family for a second time. The “Disturbia” songstress announced her second pregnancy in February while performing at the Super Bowl halftime show. Us Weekly confirmed that the Fenty Beauty founder is expecting a child after she cradled her stomach at one point during the show.

The pair became parents for the first time when the Ocean’s 8 actress welcomed their son in May 2022. Ahead of their little one’s arrival, Rihanna noted that they were surprised when they found out that she was pregnant.

“I wouldn’t say [we were] planning [to start a family],” she told Vogue in April 2022. “But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test.”

Rihanna and the New York native originally sparked dating speculation in 2019 after years of friendship and Us broke the news in 2020 that they were officially an item. The “Sundress” artist confirmed their romance in 2021 when he called Rihanna “the love of my life” during an interview.

“[It’s] so much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he told GQ in May 2021. “I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the duo were a “good match” for one another. “It’s obvious they’re a couple and also are each other’s best friend,” the insider revealed. “They kid around a lot [and] laugh a lot. They have private date nights together a lot and have a blast hanging out together.”

According to the source, the twosome were dating “for a long time” but chose to keep their romance private. “They’re not necessarily hiding the fact that they’re dating — they more so just don’t want people in their business,” the insider added. “They’re two chill people that don’t want that kind of attention, so they show up randomly to a spot and nobody really knows until afterward.”

After Rihanna announced her second pregnancy, a second source said the songwriter was thrilled by the reveal.

“Rihanna had some butterflies going into this but she was super professional and did a great job of focusing herself,” the insider shared with Us in February. “She was truly honored to get this chance, and the fact she got to reveal her pregnancy at the same time was just magical. It was something she and ASAP wanted to announce in a special way, and both of them agree nothing could be more special than on stage at Super Bowl halftime.”