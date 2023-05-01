Turning twice as many heads! The 2023 Met Gala gave A-list couples the chance to bring out their best fashion — and coordinate their styles.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi were one of the first pairs to arrive on Monday, May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The couple paid homage to former creative director of Chanel Karl Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019, for the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme.

The “Praising You” artist, 32, was the definition of glamour in a black Prabal Gurung gown that billowed behind her with two long strips of fabric. Sheer tulle hugged her silhouette and floral details decorated the bottom of the trains.

Waititi, 47, perfectly complemented his wife in a chic grey overcoat and white trousers.

The couple were first linked in early 2021 after crossing paths three years prior. They made their romance Instagram official in February 2022 — and it wasn’t long before the duo sparked marriage rumors. Ora confirmed in a radio interview earlier this year that she and the director tied the knot.

“I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself more, but with my new video, I am playing on what could have been,” she said in January, referring to her “You Only Love Me” music video.

Along with Ora and the Oscar winner, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was joined by Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa on Monday, whom she selected as this year’s co-chairs. Federer, 41, arrived with wife Mirka Federer, who wore a dainty pink dress with long sleeves and a satin tie around her waist.

For the 2022 bash, Wintour tapped a fan-favorite couple to co-chair the fundraiser: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The Green Lantern costars, who tied the knot in 2012 and share four children, teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King to helm the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” celebration.

“This year was especially nerve-wracking,” Lively, 35, told Vogue on the red carpet in May 2022, revealing that her rose gold Atelier Versace gown was partially inspired by the Statue of Liberty and other NYC landmarks. “I always try to honor the theme. [So], looking at the city that I love [and] not just the fashion.”

Days before Monday’s big event, Lively announced that she would not be attending, telling reporters at the NYC Tiffany & Co. store opening on Thursday, April 27, that she would “be watching” the red carpet arrivals.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star gave an update on how she was spending her “First Monday in May” via her Instagram Story before celebs began to line the streets outside of the Met Museum, sharing a pic of herself pumping breast milk.

The Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool actor, 46, dazzled in front of the cameras — and even Reynolds was taken by surprise when his wife’s dress made a major transformation on the carpet. The oversized copper bow at the back of her ensemble was untied to reveal a blue-green skirt with a flowing train, creating a magical moment to go down in Met Gala history.

Along with beloved pairs, Met Galas past have provided the perfect space for a romantic debut. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid made their relationship red carpet official at the fashionable soirée in 2015, while Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott solidified their status by posing together for the first time at the bash three years later. (Both couples continued to date on and off for years but have since called it quits.)

Scroll down for a closer look at all the hottest couples on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet: