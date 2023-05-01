Busy bees. Ryan Reynolds is “not complaining” that he and wife Blake Lively’s new baby has impacted their schedules — including the 2023 Met Gala.

The Deadpool star, 46, told Extra on Sunday, April 30, that he is “thrilled” after welcoming baby No. 4 with Lively, 35, earlier this year. (The couple confirmed via Instagram in February that the A Simple Favor actress gave birth to their youngest child ahead of Super Bowl LVII when Lively posted photos without a baby bump.)

“I couldn’t be happier,” he explained, noting that he and the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress “do everything together.”

The twosome — who also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — have several joint ventures, including the purchase of the Wrexham AFC. While Reynolds is co-owner of the U.K. team with Rob McElhenney, he told the outlet that his wife was on board every step of the way.

“There’s a lot of pats on the back that probably belong to my wife and more so than they do me so, you know, we talked a lot about it,” the Just Friends actor explained to Extra after Wrexham won promotion to the English Football League for the first time in 15 years in April.

The Canada native’s work with the soccer team — and his role as a father of four — is also part of the reason he and Lively won’t be in attendance for the Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

“I think we’re off to … we’ll be in the U.K.,” Reynolds told Access Hollywood on Sunday, April 30, when asked about his plans for the evening. “We have Wrexham business to deal with.”

A few days prior, Lively confirmed that she would be absent from fashion’s biggest night which will honor the late designer Karl Lagerfeld with its theme.

“You will not [see me there],” the Gossip Girl alum told reporters on Thursday, April 27, at the Tiffany & Co. store opening in New York City. “But I will be watching.”

The Age of Adaline actress joked that she’ll be wearing her 2022 Versace ensemble “on my couch on Monday.” In years prior, both Lively and Reynolds have been fixtures at the Meta Gala — often pulling focus on the red carpet due to their glamorous looks and sweet interactions.

Although they are skipping this year’s event, the duo, who tied the knot in 2012, have been keeping busy since expanding their brood.

“Blake and Ryan knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “It’s a very happy time for all of them.”

Reynolds, meanwhile, gushed over his big family during an April interview with ET Canada.

“You know, two to three [kids] was a huge jump. Three to four less so,” the Green Lantern actor said. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”