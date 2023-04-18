Getting easier? Ryan Reynolds revealed that welcoming baby No. 4 with Blake Lively wasn’t as challenging as becoming a party of five.

“You know, two to three [kids] was a huge jump,” Reynolds, 46, told ET Canada on Friday, April 14. “Three to four less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

The Deadpool star and Gossip Girl alum, 36 — who also share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3 — confirmed that they had secretly welcomed their fourth child when Lively posted a photo of herself sans baby bump in February.

Reynolds joked on Friday that while he hasn’t “met” any of his children yet, “they seem great.”

“They have a private Instagram account that I follow,” he quipped to the outlet, adding that he and Lively always wanted a large family after both growing up in bigger broods.

“I come from four, Blake comes from five,” he shared at the time. “Both of us are the youngest.”

Neither the Free Guy star nor the Shallows actress have revealed the sex of their youngest little one, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly in in February that their older children are already enjoying the company of their sibling.

“They all want to hold and cuddle the baby,” the insider shared of the “sweet” little girls. “Blake and Ryan knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully. It’s a very happy time for all of them.”

Us confirmed in September 2022 that Lively was pregnant with her fourth child after she debuted her baby bump at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City. In May 2022, the A Simple Favor star echoed her husband’s sentiments about loving their big brood while gushing over the joys of motherhood to Forbes.

“Having children, for me, made me feel so much more in my skin,” the Betty Buzz founder shared. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

She continued: “Family is at the root of everything that I do and it’s also at the root of everything that I create. So whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind because that’s just how I live.”

Lively and Reynolds met in 2010 while on the set of the Green Lantern movie. While the duo were seeing other people eat the time, they remained close friends until a double date — with other people — made them realize how much they had in common. The couple went on to tie the knot in 2012 and welcomed their daughters in 2015 and 2016 and 2019, respectively.

“We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” the Mint Mobile founder shared during an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast in July 2021. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”