Full house! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are basking in baby bliss after welcoming their fourth child.

“We’re very excited,” the Deadpool star, 46, said during a Monday, February 13, appearance on CNBC’s Power Lunch. “Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it.”

Reynolds and the Gossip Girl alum, 35, did not announce when their little one had arrived. However, Lively posted an Instagram photo of her postpartum physique on Sunday, February 12, while watching the Super Bowl that seemingly revealed the news. In her social media upload, the A Simple Favor star was all smiles as she watched the big game — sans pregnancy belly — with Reynolds and his mother, Tammy Reynolds. Neither Lively nor Ryan publicly commented on the news at the time, with the Mint Mobile owner noting on Monday that they purposefully didn’t release a birth announcement.

“Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic,” the Canada native further gushed on CNBC. “I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here! This is my office here and, to be honest, I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here.”

Ryan and Lively — who married in 2012 — are already parents to three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. While the couple have not revealed the sex or name of baby No. 4, their older children already love interacting with their new sibling.

“They all want to hold and cuddle the baby,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month of the “sweet” little girls. “Blake and Ryan knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully. It’s a very happy time for all of them.”

Us confirmed in September 2022 that Lively was pregnant with her fourth child after she debuted her bump at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York City.

“Having children, for me, made me feel so much more in my skin,” the Betty Buzz founder previously told Forbes in May 2022 of motherhood. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

She added at the time: “Family is at the root of everything that I do and it’s also at the root of everything that I create. So whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind because that’s just how I live.”