The Canada native revealed that his pal would join him in a comedic announcement video in September 2022. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] obviously needs to feel special,” Reynolds said in the clip. “We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, new motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool [movie] needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside and I … I have nothing. Yeah — just completely empty up here. And terrifying.”
A figure walks into the background as Reynolds says, “But we did have one idea. Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”
The reunion between Reynolds’ Merc With a Mouth and Jackman’s clawed crusader had been in the making for a long time. “I’ve been asking him to do it for six straight years,” the Just Friends star told Entertainment Tonightin November 2022.
“It was ultimately Hugh that said, ‘I think I am ready to come back,'” Reynolds said. “All we had to do was sell it to [Marvel Studios co-president] Kevin Feige, which didn’t take long.”
Though Feige was ready to welcome Jackman, he still had to cut through some red tape. After all, the X-Men haven’t been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers live in the Disney-owned MCU, produced by Marvel Studios, while the mutants previously lived in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men universe. However, Disney now owns Fox, so Deadpool can exist alongside the Avengers for the first time.
“It’s not like adding Hugh Jackman to a movie like this is a hard sell. It’s an immediate and emphatic, unqualified yes,” Reynolds told Collider that month. “It’s a lot of moving parts and Fox and X-Men and all that kind of stuff that Marvel needs to sort through. A lot of red tape in order to make that happen. And they did it.”
He added: “And I’m really grateful that they did it, because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. But working with Logan and having Logan and Wade together in a movie is beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have. So I’m really, really super f–king excited to do this film.”
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
'Deadpool 3': Everything to Know About Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Marvel Reunion Movie
A marvelous reunion. Deadpool 3 will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackmanfor the first time since 2009's Wolverine: Origins.
Credit: Marvel Enterprises/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
When Is the 'Deadpool 3' Release Date?
Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.
Credit: 20th Century Fox/Marvel Entertainment/Dune Entertainment/Bad Hat Harry/Marv Films/Kobal/Shutterstock
Is Hugh Jackman Playing Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'?
Yes, despite the fact that the Greatest Showman actor said he'd retired the adamantium claws for good after 2017's Logan, he will be playing the character one more time.
“A little part of me now thinks I’d be better at it,” Jackman told Variety in October 2022. “Is that arrogance of age or something? Wolverine’s a tortured character — more tortured than me. But I always get the feeling of him being comfortable in his own skin. And I feel more comfortable in my own skin now, even though it’s messier.”
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Who Is Directing 'Deadpool 3'?
Reynolds' frequent collaborator Shawn Levy will take over directorial duties from David Leitch. The Stranger Things writer directed 2021’s Free Guy and 2022's The Adam Project. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will write the script.
Credit: Ben Rothstein/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock
When Does 'Deadpool 3' Take Place In Relation to 'Logan'?
The problem with Jackman returning as Wolverine is that the hero died in 2017's Logan. However, fans will remember the movie took place in 2029. The third Deadpool is set in present day.
"We’ve figured out a way to do it that’s Hugh Jackman-approved and Kevin Feige-approved where we’re completely protecting the legacy of Logan the way it was left off," Reynolds said during a November 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I wouldn’t mess with that. I’m really excited."
Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Is Taylor Swift in 'Deadpool 3'?
This theory was started not only based on Reynolds' friendship with the pop star but also a shared location. The promo video announcing Jackman was filmed in the same location as Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film. If she wants to appear, the actor said he's game to give her a role. “Are you kidding me? I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius," Reynolds told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022.