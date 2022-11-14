A marvelous reunion. Deadpool 3 will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the first time since 2009’s Wolverine: Origins.

The Canada native revealed that his pal would join him in a comedic announcement video in September 2022. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] obviously needs to feel special,” Reynolds said in the clip. “We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, new motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool [movie] needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside and I … I have nothing. Yeah — just completely empty up here. And terrifying.”

A figure walks into the background as Reynolds says, “But we did have one idea. Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Jackman casually replies, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

The reunion between Reynolds’ Merc With a Mouth and Jackman’s clawed crusader had been in the making for a long time. “I’ve been asking him to do it for six straight years,” the Just Friends star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022.

“It was ultimately Hugh that said, ‘I think I am ready to come back,'” Reynolds said. “All we had to do was sell it to [Marvel Studios co-president] Kevin Feige, which didn’t take long.”

Though Feige was ready to welcome Jackman, he still had to cut through some red tape. After all, the X-Men haven’t been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers live in the Disney-owned MCU, produced by Marvel Studios, while the mutants previously lived in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men universe. However, Disney now owns Fox, so Deadpool can exist alongside the Avengers for the first time.

“It’s not like adding Hugh Jackman to a movie like this is a hard sell. It’s an immediate and emphatic, unqualified yes,” Reynolds told Collider that month. “It’s a lot of moving parts and Fox and X-Men and all that kind of stuff that Marvel needs to sort through. A lot of red tape in order to make that happen. And they did it.”

He added: “And I’m really grateful that they did it, because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. But working with Logan and having Logan and Wade together in a movie is beyond any dream I would ever be audacious enough to have. So I’m really, really super f–king excited to do this film.”

Scroll down to see everything we know so far about Deadpool 3: