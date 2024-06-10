Taylor Swift is not in her Marvel era.

The pop star, 34, will not star in Deadpool and Wolverine, Entertainment Weekly confirmed on Monday, June 10.

While fans had speculated Swift’s involvement in the upcoming Marvel movie, the rumors were further fueled after IMAX debuted a poster for the film via Instagram on Monday.

In the image, two heroes held hands and wore matching friendship bracelets spelling out “IMAX” in beads. The gesture seemed to be a nod to Swift’s fans trading friendship bracelets during her Eras Tour in reference to a lyric on her Midnights track “You’re On Your Own Kid.”

Rumors have swirled for years that Swift could portray a superhero, either as singing mutant Dazzler or sexy spy Blonde Phantom. Theories about her involvement in Deadpool and Wolverine intensified in October 2023 when Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were seen in attendance at a Kansas City Chiefs game. The actors were spotted alongside director Shawn Levy and Swift, who was supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Reynolds, 47, remained tight-lipped about whether Swift would make an appearance. “Yeah, I’ve heard that one,” Reynolds told Vancouver Sun in November 2023. “I love it [the gossip]. I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26.”

While teasing the movie to Fandango in May, Reynolds said that “straight up dishonesty isn’t in the cards.”

“Movies like this, there’s so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film,” he said. “I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything can happen and that’s sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”

Levy, for his part, played coy when asked about the speculation about Swift being in the upcoming third film.

“I can’t even believe that you would dare ask me a question that you know I can’t answer,” he quipped during an April interview with Entertainment Tonight. “[Her casting] is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview. … I’m going to literally walk [out] of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan’s taking a hit [out] on me.”

Swift, meanwhile, also sent fans into a frenzy following the April release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Some speculated that the lyrics of “Clara Bow” referred to Dazzler, as the word “dazzling” was featured throughout the choruses and outro.

Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.