Wolverine might not be the only superhero to team up with Deadpool in his upcoming third film.

Taylor Swift has been heavily rumored to make an appearance in Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine. The film is set to follow Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s titular antiheroes as they cross over from Fox’s X-Men universe to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe to defeat a dangerous enemy.

For many years, Swift has been a fan favorite to portray Dazzler, a member of the X-Men and pop star whose powers allow her to convert music into light and energy. The character previously popped up in 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix and was played by Halston Sage.

Given Swift’s pop star status and close friendship with Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, many Swifties have speculated that the “Anti-Hero” singer may make her Marvel debut in the film, which hits theaters on July 26. (Not to mention, she once sported Reynolds’ Deadpool costume for Halloween in 2016.)

Scroll down to see every hint and theory that Swift will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine:

‘Deadpool 2’ Cat Cameos

Swift’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine would not mark the first time the franchise has made reference to the Grammy winner. Reynold’s Deadpool sported a hilarious T-shirt featuring a photo of Swift’s cats Olivia and Meredith in 2018’s Deadpool 2. In addition to the pic, the shirt also read, “Olivia & Meredith Best Friends Purrrrr-Ever.”

Swift, who later adopted her cat Benjamin in 2019, reacted to the kitty cameos via her Instagram Story in May 2018, writing, “I’m so proud of my fuzzy daughters.”

‘All Too Well’ Short Film Connections

Swift released the short film for the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well” in November 2021 starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien. Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy made an appearance in the film as Sink’s father.

Nearly one year later, Reynolds announced in September 2022 that Jackman would be returning as Wolverine for the next Deadpool movie. Swifties were quick to notice that the social media video was seemingly filmed in the same house as the “All Too Well” short film.

That same month, Lively shared an Instagram photo of her and Reynolds — wearing his Deadpool costume — posing on what looked like the home’s staircase, leading many fans to believe the setting is the couple’s home.

Cheering on the Chiefs

Swift continued to fuel Deadpool & Wolverine cameo theories by bringing a group of her celebrity friends, including Reynolds, Lively, Jackman and Levy, to a Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game in October 2023. Also sitting in the singer’s star-studded suite was her pal Sophie Turner, who famously played Jean Grey in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Coy Comments

Levy remained tight-lipped about Swift’s possible involvement with the film in an April 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I can’t even believe that you would dare ask me a question that you know I can’t answer,” he quipped. “[Her casting] is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview. … I’m going to literally walk [out] of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan’s taking a hit [out] on me.”

‘Clara Bow’ Lyrics

Following the April 2024 release of Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, some fans speculated that the lyrics of “Clara Bow” featured a subtle nod to Dazzler. The word “dazzling” is featured through the track’s choruses and outro.

Music Video Ties

Reynolds revealed in March 2024 that Lively recommended one of Swift’s music video editors, Shane Reid, to help edit Deadpool & Wolverine. “He became the irreplaceable 2nd half of our Deadpool editing room. I’ve spent 10 months with this genius and I’m never letting go. Ever,” he wrote via his Instagram Story.

In an Instagram Story of his own, Reid wrote, “Don’t just meet your heroes … work with them. @blakelively and Ryan are the most generous and fierce creative partners. I’m really lucky every day to work alongside you both.”

New Dazzler Comics

Two months before Deadpool & Wolverine’s July 2024 release, Marvel announced that a new series of Dazzler comics will be released in September 2024, prompting some fans to believe the announcement was teasing Swift’s potential Deadpool cameo.

“Hmm … I wonder why they’re dropping a Dazzler mini series right after the release of Deadpool and Wolverine …” one X user wrote in response to the May 2024 announcement, while another tweeted, “Interesting based on taylor maybe.”