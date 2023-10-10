Ryan Reynolds may be loyal to his U.K. soccer team, but he won’t miss the chance to catch an NFL game — especially when invited by Taylor Swift.

Reynolds, 46, dished on the energy in Swift’s VIP box at the now-infamous October 1 Kansas City Chiefs game, which he attended with wife Blake Lively, pal Hugh Jackman and more A-list stars. “It’s a lot of fun,” he told Extra on Monday, October 9, describing the frenzy caused by Swift, 33, and her squad.

Reynolds marveled at the how much interest in the sport has amplified thanks to Swift’s presence at new flame Travis Kelce‘s games. “The NFL right now is reaching a kind of fever pitch, you know, that you usually only reserved for the Super Bowl,” he said. “But, you know, here we are at the fourth or fifth game of the year and it’s already happening.”

Swift initially broke the internet on September 24 when she was spotted at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Kelce, 34, and his team as they played the Chicago Bears. She sat with his friends and mom Donna Kelce in a suite before leaving the venue in Travis’ convertible.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up,” Travis gushed on his “New Heights” podcast after the game, which attracted more than 24 million viewers. “That was pretty ballsy.”

The frenzy continued one week later when the Chiefs traveled to New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Swift was joined by Reynolds, Lively, 36, Jackman 54, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner and more, once again causing a major spike in ratings. (The game peaked at nearly 30 million viewers.)

Swift’s budding relationship with Travis has thrust him and older brother Jason Kelce even further into the spotlight — with their mother also getting the celebrity treatment. The siblings discussed Donna’s “big weekend” with Swift and her Hollywood BFFs on their “New Heights” podcast last week.

“She’s been on top of the f–king world, man. … She also told me thank you because she was in an alternate universe,” Travis said. “She was sitting there with Deadpool and Wolverine … just in a different world.”

He continued: “It was a hot ticket, man. … Somebody told me that everybody was enjoying themselves in that suite.”

Donna has since embarked on a whirlwind press tour, appearing on the Today show on Friday, October 6. When pressed about her game day conversation with Swift at MetLife, Donna attempted to keep her lips sealed.

“Well, I’m looking at the game,” she teased. “Seriously, you know, I want to watch my kids. I’m focused on them and what’s happening and who’s winning and all that good stuff.”

The proud mom also played coy when asked about Travis’ love life, noting, “I honestly can’t tell you [much]. It’s just too new.”