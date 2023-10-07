Director Shawn Levy could not have expected the media frenzy surrounding Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs vs. Jets NFL game on October 1.

“It’s almost depressing by the way … I could make 50 more hit movies and shows and I’ll still be known as the guy in the orange suede jacket going to the Chiefs-Jets game with Taylor and others,” Levy, 55, joked in an interview with Variety on Thursday, October 5.

Levy — known for directing shows and movies such as Stranger Things, The Adam Project, Free Guy and the Night at the Museum franchise — was one of many celebs in Swift’s star-studded suite at MetLife Stadium earlier this week. The Canada native noted that he and Hugh Jackman were invited to the game by his “very close friend” and a friend of Swift’s, Ryan Reynolds.

“It was as simple as, ‘Wait, we can go to an NFL game with our buddies? Let’s do it,’” Levy — who will direct Reynolds, 46, and Jackman, 54, in the upcoming Deadpool 3 — shared. “We had a glimmer that maybe there would be others but nothing prepared us for the frenzy of attention that was that outing.”

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

While the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets matchup wound up being a “very fun night,” Levy noted that he’s never encountered the level of fame that Swift, 33, has. “Taylor is definitely a culture magnet unlike anything I’ve seen,” he added.

Given that all eyes — and cameras — were on Swift at the game, Levy made sure to be on his best behavior. “I think I might have said to Ryan and Blake [Lively] on the ride to the stadium, I’m like, ‘I’ve never been more conscious of being careful of what I say,’ because if you’re going to a football game in a box with Taylor, you pretty much have to assume that you are on camera all the time and they’re capable of slow motion so they can definitely read lips,” he quipped. “So, I kept it clean.”

Also in Swift’s celebrity suite were her friends Lively, 36, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner and her brother, Austin Swift. The outing marked Taylor’s second NFL game appearance since sparking dating rumors with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce last month.

She previously made headlines for cheering on Kelce, 34, alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, at the Chiefs’ September 24 home game against the Chicago Bears. The pair were seen leaving the game together in a convertible and were later photographed looking cozy at a private postgame celebration.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Though neither Taylor nor Travis have publicly confirmed their relationship status, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Grammy winner has “high hopes” for their relationship. “She liked that he’s a normal, nice guy,” the insider shared on Tuesday, October 3. “He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

Travis, for his part, said he feels “on top of the world” amid the romance speculation during a Kansas City press conference on Friday, October 6. “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason,” he continued. “You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”