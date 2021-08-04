It’s official: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are the living, breathing definition of couple goals — and their first red carpet appearance of 2021 proves it!

The pair showed up to the premiere of Free Guy on Tuesday, August 3, and from the second the 33-year-old Gossip Girl star stepped out in sneakers (don’t worry, they’re Louboutin), it was clear the night was going to be buzz worthy.

And while there is much — and we mean much — to discuss about their outing for the evening, let Us kick off with a fashion breakdown. Because aside from Lively’s kicks, the duo was all done up!

The Simple Favor star showed off her wildly muscular back in a glitzy pink dress by Parabal Gurung, which she paired with a star-shaped Judith Leiber clutch.

Her jewelry game was equally as insane, as she was blinged out by Lorraine Schwarz. Aside from stunning rings and earrings, she also worked with the jewelry house and hairstylist Rod Ortega to create the most amazing “diamond pony” we’ve ever seen.

The hairstylist wove diamond necklaces into a chic braid for a shimmery hairstyle that, as Lively so eloquently put it, had Us “💀💀💀 .”

Now, let’s dive into her “pressed flower” manicure, which was completed by the one and only Elle (@enamell). “Blake had sent me pictures of the dress, which was a sequined Prabal Gurung, and she wanted a look that was sweet, but edgy,” Elle said in a press release, noting that she used LeChat Gel Building and LeChat Perfect Match Smoke Show. “I love that it was innocent with a wild edge, breaking away from what she usually does.”

Lively may have stole the show, but Reynolds, who stars in Free Guy, proved that he can clean up just as nicely. For the event, he looked dapper as ever in a Bruno Cucinelli linen suit, which he paired with a black and white plaid top.

The night was huge success for the couple because not only did they get all dressed up, but they also took their relationship to the next level.

“What a huge night for #FreeGuy. And what a huge night for @blakelively because this means we’re Instagram official. I know how important that was to her,” the Aviation Gin founder captioned an Instagram post of the two from the evening.

Lively and Reynolds, who got married in 2012, share daughters James, Inez and Betty.