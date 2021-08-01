Inside Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's 10th First Date Anniversary: Photos

A decade of love. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively revealed that they celebrate the anniversary of their first date every year, and 2021 marks their 10-year milestone.

In a photo of the couple taken before they went out for the evening, Lively added a caption via Instagram Story that explained the significance of their night out. “10 years later. We still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in much more comfortable shoes,” the Shallows star, 33, shared on the Saturday, July 31 post.

She went on to reveal their sweet tradition, which is they celebrate by going back to the same location of their first date. “If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more,” Lively added. The message was shared alongside a photo of Reynolds, 44, outside O Ya, a restaurant in Boston’s Leather District.

The Japanese restaurant serves sushi and omakase and is located in a renovated, 100-year-old firehouse. The Simple Favor actress shared a photo of her and Reynolds holding hands alongside the menu, which featured sea urchin, caviar, foie gras and other delicacies. “And. The. Food,” she wrote.

Lively took a selfie of her and the Free Guy star outside the restaurant. “Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date,” the Deadpool actor quipped.

Reynolds had to post it twice to adjust the crop at his wife’s request. “Posting this again because I cut out my wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than this,” he wrote in a caption placed over his own face. “Sorry if I let anyone down.”

The Gossip Girl alum added, “That’s right @vancityreynolds.” She also tagged Celeste Starre, Maria Tash and Ofira Jewelry alongside her earrings.

The parents of James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 22 months, met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, and they ended up on a double date after the movie.

“We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” Reynolds recalled in a July 2021 episode of the “SmartLess” podcast. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

The Aviation Gin founder said their romance was “out of a fairy tale” and admitted that they moved fast.

“A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together.’ And we did,” he said. “We’ve been together almost 10 years. That’s like 45 years in Hollywood terms.”

In December 2020, a source told Us Weekly that Reynolds and Lively are better than ever.

“Blake and Ryan have had their ups and downs like any couple, but overall, they’re very solid,” the insider said at the time. “Away from the cameras, people may find it surprising to hear they’re just a regular couple who love to hang out and do the normal things together without making a song and dance about it all.”

Scroll down to see photos from the couple’s first date anniversary: