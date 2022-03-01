If anyone knows how to dominate a red carpet, it’s Blake Lively. And if you’re not convinced, please turn your attention to her out-of-this-world, cotton candy gown from The Adam Project premiere.

The 34-year-old actress looked next-level gorgeous at the Monday, February 28, event thanks to her pastel and rainbow gown from Versace’s spring/summer 2019 collection.

With the perfect amount of shimmer, flowing fabric and ethereal jewelry to boot, there’s no question that the Betty Buzz founder slayed the style scene.

The best part? She picked the outfit out herself. Lively is known for being her own stylist. Because yes, she can, in fact, do it all. “It’s a lot of work [but] I mean, it’s not hard in that we all dress ourselves every morning,” she told WWD in 2018. “So once you have the clothes, you just pick out what to wear like any other human being does.”

And given the success of her most recent look, there’s no denying Lively has a flair for fashion. Just look to social media for proof. “Blake Lively and that’s it. That’s the goddamn tweet,” a user captioned an image of the actress at the premiere, while another person said, “Blake Lively is a goddess WOW.”

While the Age of Adeline star certainly stole the show, her other half, Ryan Reynolds, dressed to impress too. The 45-year-old actor looked dapper in a Brunello Cucinelli pinstripe suit and patent leather shoes.

The couple weren’t the only well dressed stars to hit the red carpet for the big premiere though. Jennifer Garner was also in attendance. The 49-year-old actress, who was styled by Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, looked classically chic in a black halter neck dress from Alexandre Vaultheir.

She also teamed up with hairstylist Adir Abergel for a gorgeous updo, which was created with a full lineup of Virtue Labs products. He even gave a little “how to” via Instagram Stories. And spoiler alert: it’s pretty easy to recreate. Just curl the whole head, reach for the 6-in-1 Styling Cream, pull the hair back into a messy bun and secure it all with one (yes, just one) bobby pin.

To see all these looks and more of the fabulous fashion from The Adam Project premiere, keep scrolling. From Zoe Saldana to Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best looks from the evening, ahead.