Inside Donna Kelce’s Relationship With Daughter-in-Law Kylie Kelce

Donna Kelce may be making headlines for her September 2023 hang with Taylor Swift, but she’s been mother-in-law to Kylie Kelce for years.

Donna — who is mom of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce — became a minor celebrity after her sons’ respective teams faced off against each other in the 2023 Super Bowl. Her popularity exploded ten-fold seven months later when she was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs next to Swift, who sparked a romance with Chiefs tight end Travis.

Jason, for his part, tied the knot with wife Kylie in 2018 after meeting on Tinder. The couple share three children: daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett — and grandma Donna loves them all.

When asked who she was rooting for in the 2023 Super Bowl, Travis’ Chiefs or Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles, Donna offered a cheeky response that showed her love for her grandchildren.

“I think that Jason would say that I am going to root for the baby in the family, which is Travis,” she told Today in February 2023. “And I keep trying to tell him ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren,’ so we’ll leave it at that. It’s always about the grands.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Donna’s relationship with Kylie:

Donna Knows Her Daughter-in-Law Has Everything ‘Under Control’

Kylie was nine months pregnant at the Super Bowl in 2023, about to welcome her third child with Travis. While everyone wanted to know what would happen if she went into labor at the game, Donna told E! News that Kylie — who flew with two doctors to Arizona, just in case — was “on top of it,” she told People, adding that Kylie had things “under control. (Travis and Kylie, who did not give birth at the game, welcomed daughter Bennett several weeks later.)

‘Best of Times’

Donna has nothing if not extensive love for her family — and that includes fun trips to the Disney parks.

In February 2022, Donna gushed about her sweet family vacation when sharing a series of photos of the family’s trip to Disney World. In one image, she posed with Kylie while looking down at her eldest granddaughters.

“#bestoftimes,” she captioned the photo, later reposting the pictures as a slideshow set to the song “Moments We Live For.”

In October 2023, she raved about the birthday party Jason and Kylie threw for daughter Wyatt.

“It was a perfect Birthday! HBD Wyatt!!!” Donna commented on Kylie’s Instagram photos of the event.

The Support Is Endless — And Meaningful

While Donna is known for her devotion to her sons — and their career — that support extends throughout the whole Kelce clan.

“What a treasure for the family!!!” Donna commented on an October 2023 photo of Kylie’s, promoting her husband and Travis’ Prime Video documentary, Kelce. “So proud of this documentary – you can tell it is a labor of love!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Donna Explains Why Kylie Won’t Sit in the Family Suite at an Upcoming Game

Donna has no qualms about her daughter-in-law not sitting with the rest of the family at the November 2023 Chiefs vs. Eagles game, she explained on an October 2023 episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast.

“I don’t blame [Kylie] [if] she wouldn’t want to be in the suite, I wouldn’t think,” she explained.“She may not want to be there because everybody will be rooting for the Chiefs, so she probably will be down [near the field], like, rooting for the Eagles.”