Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce, is his — and the Philadelphia Eagles’ — No. 1 cheerleader.

“I am like an Eagles fan to the extent of, like, if Jason ever went and played for another team, I would wear ‘Kelce,’ I would not wear another team’s stuff,” Kylie quipped in Jason’s Kelce documentary, which premiered on Prime Video in September 2023. “Like, I’ve thought about that a number of times where I just couldn’t do it. It sounds terrible.”

Kylie, who married the football center in 2018, recalled the year when Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, was in the playoffs but the Eagles were not. “We went to a playoff game in Kansas City and I was like, ‘Do I have to [wear his jersey]?’” she said. “Like, Trav knows that, like, I always want Travis to be successful [and] obviously, I always want Jason to be successful. But like, I’m not going to be out here doing the Chiefs chop.”

While Kylie — who shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett with Jason — bleeds Eagles green through and through, she’s never been enamored with the stereotypical lifestyle of being a football spouse.

Keep reading for Kylie’s most candid quotes about marrying a professional football player:

Not Knowing He Was a Football Star

Kylie and Jason met through the dating app Tinder, where he did not mention his athletic career at all.

“I found out years later that he thought there was evidence in his profile that he played for the Eagles and he said, ‘Well, there was a picture of a TV screen’ on a game, I guess when he was injured, that was part of his profile,” she said during a September 2023 episode of his“New Heights” podcast. “It was cropped to fit Tinder, so the only thing you could see was his face, so you couldn’t see the lower thirds, the ticker … [or] the Eagles emblem on his shirt!”

Kylie also noted that Jason’s bio did not reference his career, recalling: “His profile at the time was, something to the effect of, ‘I want to have deep meaningful conversations and talk about getting married and having kids,’ jokes on him. Who got the last laugh?”

Defying Stereotypes

Once Kylie and Jason started dating — after a failed first date where a too-drunk Jason fell asleep after 45 minutes and needed teammate Beau Allen to carry him home — she was hesitant to reveal that they were officially an item.

“It took me a while. Like, I didn’t tell anyone who I was dating,” Kylie said in the Prime Video documentary. “The last thing I wanted to be like, ‘I think I’m falling in love with this guy’ and then having him be like, ‘Oh, I got like, six other girls waiting,’ which is like the stereotype of a football player. Now that we’ve been together as long as we have, it’s entertaining that there was any hesitation at all, just knowing him the way he is.”

She continued: “Our dynamic made it so it was not that I was in a relationship with a professional athlete, it was very much that I was in a relationship with Jason, whose profession is football.”

Not About that Luxe WAG Life

“I think there is a population of women who are married to, dating, engaged to individuals who play in the NFL or other professional sports that really, like, enjoy indulging in the finer things in life and that’s not necessarily how I was raised or what I enjoy,” she told Today in October 2023 during a joint interview with Jason. “So I think that staying authentic to that [is important].”

Living With Jason During Football Season

During her debut appearance on “New Heights,” Travis made sure to ask Kylie what it was like residing with “Neanderthal” Jason and his busy schedule.

“When he was debating retirement this past year, I did say to him, ‘Depending on what you choose to do afterward, playing another year at the very least, I would know your schedule,’” Kylie replied to her brother-in-law. “At this point, we’ve been together quite a few years and we’ve sort of figured out what works for us. … I get to see him a fair amount.”

She continued: “He’s figured out what works for him. He’s off on Tuesdays. Depending on what he’s feeling like during the season, he might pop in for treatment in the morning and Friday is a fairly short day but he’ll stay and get a haircut … and then get a massage, so he’s home later in the afternoon that day. In 13 years, he’s worked out the kinks, we’re here whenever he comes home. We’ll see him when we see him, I guess.”

Bleeding Eagles Green

“I feel like it’s the true Philadelphia way for when I’m watching broadcasts, I’m like, ‘Can you stop focusing on the other team?’” she quipped in the Kelce doc, while watching the team’s 2022 season opener on TV. “We can’t have, like, one game where we just like f—king cruise? We can’t cruise just one day?”

Securing Super Bowl Tickets

Later in the Kelce documentary, Jason and Kylie tackled their budget for Super Bowl LVII tickets, where the Eagles would play the Chiefs.

“Alright, so I’m doing the maximum amount of tickets that you can purchase ‘cause that’s the amount we were counting for?” Kylie asked Jason in the doc. “This is why I don’t go on the calculator on my phone: $50,000. We are paying almost $4,000 for a f—king kid who’s not gonna sit [still] in a seat to watch her dad play in a game; that’s bananas.”

After Jason asked Elliotte if she even wanted to go to the game, their second daughter shook her head before adding, “My baby [doll] wants to go to the Super Bowl, too.”

Jason’s Potential Swan Song

“I always tell people no matter what happens with football, how it ends, I would like him to retire when he will still be able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably,” she said in Kelce, which chronicled Jason grappling with the decision to hang up his cleats.

Managing the Homefront

“I just keep catching him in blank stares. Even when he is here, he’s half-checked out. No matter what his decision is [on retirement], we’re gonna navigate it,” Kylie noted in the doc. “But when you have two toddlers and a newborn, and going through postpartum [and] all those layers of life. I’m just over here, like, ‘You got your own s—t. I’mma hold onto this stuff … and you figure that out,’ and I think that appropriately explains football and how it impacts your family.”