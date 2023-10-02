Eric Stonestreet, Will Ferrell and Matthew McConaughey take rooting for their alma mater to the next level with every college football season — and they aren’t alone.

Stonestreet embraced his inner Wildcat in March 2023 while joining the Kansas State University’s marching band during the team’s spring game, sharing a clip on social media.

Ferrell, who attended the University of Southern California, and McConaughey, who graduated from University of Texas at Austin, are equally as invested in their respective college football programs. In fact, when USC played Texas in the 2006 Rose Bowl the actors faced off during the pregame.

After McConaughey told Ferrell his Longhorns were destined to win their first national title in 35 years, Ferrell fired back, saying, “Now just hold on a second there, cowboy! This may be your first rodeo in a while, but for USC fans, it’s our third national title game in three years.”

The Anchorman actor joked: “Now I’m not sure what that is percentage-wise — I don’t have the numbers in front of me, but I betcha it’s pretty good. ‘What’s that? 100 percent’ — wow that is good!” (Texas beat the Trojans.)

Scroll down to see some of Hollywood’s biggest college football supporters: